StockX reopens SoHo store as its first permanent retail location in the US

StockX has reopened its New York City retail location, marking the global resale marketplace's first permanent store in the United States.

Located at 237 Lafayette Street in SoHo, the store offers customers a “curated in-person shopping experience,” featuring close to 300 products for immediate sale, including deadstock sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles at market price.

In addition, the store also serves as a seller drop-off location and will host a cultural program with pop-up and community events featuring brand ambassadors from sports, sneakers, and streetwear brands.

"StockX NYC is more than a store — it's a physical manifestation of everything our platform represents," said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO, in a statement. "New York is the home of sneaker culture, and we're proud to show up there in a meaningful way. The space isn't just about retail and seller drop-off; it's about connecting us to the city's thriving scene of collectors, collaborators, and resellers."

StockX reopens NYC store as first permanent retail location Credits: StockX

To further strengthen its connection with customers, the newly reopened location also offers a flexible activation space for brand partnerships and product launches, as well as a content studio.

The store concept was created around the idea of “Always Building,” and mixes the city’s industrial energy with a more elevated retail take, with modular merchandising stands, activation-ready fixtures, and immersive digital storytelling screens.

"We believe in the importance of in-person experiences around sneakers, and this is proof of that," said Brendan Dunne, StockX's senior director of customer community and engagement, in a statement. "We want this to be a place where you can buy and drop off, but also interact with product and people from the scene in a meaningful way."

StockX’s SoHo store reopening comes as the resale marks its 10-year anniversary and ongoing growth under Schwartz, with recent innovative launches including its upcoming real-time live shopping experience, which will allow customers to participate in live auctions, giveaways, and live chats, enabling direct seller-buyer engagement.