StockX reveals top cultural fashion moments of 2021

Resale marketplace StockX has unveiled its 2021 trend report, Big Facts, highlighting the products, brands, people and events that made an impact on the market over the last year.

The report ranges from futuristic footwear trends to unexpected collaborations, with data compiled from its network of buyers and sellers. FashionUnited has selected some of the main trending topics of the past year, as noted by StockX.

The new sneaker

As lockdowns progressed, buyers started to move away from the conventional sneakers and pivoted towards comfort-oriented footwear like slides and clogs. According to the marketplace, this trend only accelerated during 2021, with the platform reporting a 250 percent increase in year on year (YOY) trade for Yeezy Slides. Furthermore, the brand’s Foam RNNR style witnessed a 3,400 percent YOY trade growth, a significant feat in its sixth year of operation.

Crocs gained over 35,000 trades in the last year, marking it as one of the most popular on the site. The shoe welcomed a host of celebrity collaborations over the year, including with the likes of Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny who each released their own branded croc charms.

Birkenstock collaborations also found their way into the report, with the marketplace recording a 300 percent YOY growth. The label partnered with Stüssy on pairs of its signature cork-soled clogs, each embossed with the popular streetwear brand’s name.

Unexpected collaborations

2021 could be considered ‘Year of the Collabs’, with an array of brands coming together to form profound and unforeseen collaborations that generated significant conversation. Arguably the most talked-about was Yeezy’s Gap collaboration, which sold out completely only a few hours after it was launched. With the collection just released a few months ago, StockX reported it has already seen over 17,000 trades.

Other big traders included Telfar and Ugg’s bag collaboration, welcoming a total of over 4,000 trades in the year. Gucci and The North Face also struck big, with the platform reporting a 1,400 dollar average resale value for the glamping collection. Additionally, Supreme’s Tiffany & Co. drop, launched in November, gained a 140 percent price premium.

Monthly game changers

StockX also noted major monthly turning points for brands, with specific events causing a significant increase in activity on certain labels and products. In July, Telfar witnessed a major influx in movement after global popstar Beyoncé was spotted with the brand’s medium shopping bag. The following day searches for Telfar reportedly jumped 500 percent compared to the site’s daily average, with StockX reporting the traffic has continued to remain elevated months later.

Also in July, basketball star LeBron James moved into acting, snapping up a role in the highly anticipated Space Jam renewal. Next to the release of a hoard of Space Jam merch, Nike rereleased its South Beach style, causing a 300 percent rise in searches for LeBron sneakers - the highest trade volume in two years, according to StockX.

As the world tuned into Tokyo’s Olympics, the sports community welcomed to the stage skateboarding as the newest Olympic sport. The Piet Parra-designed Nike SBs and skateboarding kits saw 15,000 trades on the marketplace since their launch.