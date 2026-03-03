Stoke Shoes rolls out to 450 stores after “breakout” launch

American footwear brand Stoke Shoes, launched by former Heydude and Keds president Rick Blackshaw in January, has rolled out to more than 450 stores across the US, less than 90 days after it launched direct to consumers through its own website.

The performance-lifestyle shoes, which is targeting the 65 million men with wide feet in America, who the brand states are often overlooked by the athletic footwear industry, is moving from a start-up company to nationwide retail rollout, launching in stores including, Scheels, Murdoch’s, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, and a network of independent specialty retailers.

In a footwear market dominated by legacy brands and nine-figure marketing budgets, this kind of retail velocity is rare, especially for a start-up focused on a consumer most brands ignore, even though the brand's research shows that 75 percent of American men measure E-width or wider.

In a statement, Stoke Shoes states the rapid expansion follows a “strong” direct-to-consumer debut in January, where early styles earned a 4.9 average rating and multiple sell-outs within the first weeks of launch.

Commenting on the expansion, Blackshaw said: “Expanding into 450-plus doors this early is a major validation moment for us. It tells us the market gap we saw isn’t theoretical, it’s real, and retailers are seeing the same demand we saw online.

“For the brand, this means scale and credibility. But more importantly, for consumers, it means access. Guys shouldn’t have to hunt for a shoe that fits properly. Now they can walk into their local store, try Stoke on, and feel the difference immediately. That’s when this brand really comes to life.”

Centred around shoes that match “how real men live,” Stoke launched with inaugural styles, Fo-Mo and Versa, which were engineered on a wide, stable platform with high-cushion underfoot construction with flexible uppers designed to accommodate natural foot expansion throughout the day, prioritising comfort, fit, and durability.

“We’re not trying to out-cool anybody,” Blackshaw added. “We’re building for the 65 million guys who just want shoes that fit, feel great, and don’t require a decoder ring to understand. Retailers saw that this customer has been underserved for years. We brought them the solution.”