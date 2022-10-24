Stone Island launches new retail concept with OMA/AMO

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Italian apparel brand Stone Island has partnered with OMA/AMO to develop a new retail identity, which launched with a new concept store in Chicago.

The new retail concept has been designed to revolutionise its stores' identity to offer more than just shopping, but rather act as a hub to “host the brand’s communities,” explained Stone Island. The space has been designed to be a venue that transcends transactional activities and shares the brand’s experiences, highlighting its research and experimentation on design and product manipulation while also complementing the brand’s online presence.

Samir Bantal, director at the research and design studio AMO, said in a statement: “Research and innovation are at the core of Stone Island. The space, materiality, and programme of the stores underpin the brand’s ethos, and reinforce a sense of belonging of its community of like-minded people.”

Image: Stone Island and OMA / AMO by Marco Cappelletti

The 1,900-square-foot store design takes inspiration from Stone Island’s approach to transforming materials “from typical to unique,” and features altar-like spaces highlighting the brand’s devotion to technology and development. While niches for archival pieces and prototypes are set aside to showcase past ideas and future ambitions in product design.

The stone-like finishes of the space were achieved using specially treated materials without using actual concrete or stone. Shredded paper and resins were compressed under high pressure to become durable faux-concrete panels, while sandblasted cork and sand-coated corrugated steel panels are used throughout. Finishing off the space is a large digital chandelier suspended from the ceiling, broadcasting Stone Island's messaging to its community.

Stone Island added that the new concept, which launched in Chicago on October 20, will become the new identity for its future openings in Seoul, Munich and Stockholm. Outside of retail hours, the space will also host public presentations, salons, workshops, and private events.

Stone Island's creative director and president, Carlo Rivetti, said: “Stone Island and AMO share values of innovation, functionality, and passion. I am very happy to begin this important partnership, a new visual approach for our stores, to speak to our communities.”

