Stores on London’s Sloane Street reopen their doors

Following the UK government’s decision to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures, luxury fashion boutiques on London’s Sloane Street were able to join the list of non-essential businesses that reopened this week.

Brands such as Hermès, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Fendi have worked with property manager and landlord Cadogan to equip stores with safety requirements in order to ensure the wellbeing of staff and visitors. Customers can expect measures to include reduced opening hours, limited store capacity, social distancing guidelines and hand sanitizer stations. Private one-to-one appointments can also be booked inside and outside store opening hours.

Some retailers will additionally offer home delivery within London, chauffeur services and contactless, kerbside collection for cars waiting on the street. For customers who wish to keep shopping from home, certain brands will offer distanced buying options via the phone, Zoom, WhatsApp and Facetime.

Hugh Seaborn, CEO of Cadogan, said: “As lockdown is gradually released and with the majority of the well known luxury brands reopening next week, the spacious stores, wide pavements, unhurried environment and ample green space surrounding Sloane Street are naturally conducive to social distancing and safe shopping. Whether in store or travelling between them, visitors can be reassured that their experience will be elegant and delightfully uncrowded.”