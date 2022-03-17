Stradivarius to open at Liverpool One in October

Spanish womenswear retailer Stradivarius plans to open an 8,000 square foot flagship store at Liverpool One in October.

It will bring the company’s total global store count to over 925, including UK city locations like London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The store is Stradivarius’ first in Liverpool and will be the fourth Inditex-owned brand to open at Liverpool One.

It will be located on South John Street adjacent to sister brands Zara, Pull & Bear and the new flagship Bershka, which is set to open in April. Together, the brands will cover over 53,000 square feet of space.