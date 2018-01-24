Stradivarius to open first Welsh store

Inditex brand Stradivarius is set to open its first store in Wales at the St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff. Securing a 5,200 square foot store on the Upper Grand Arcade, Stradivarius will be located opposite H&M.

Set to open this spring, the Stradivarius store will house its clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women.

Gareth Dougherty, real estate manager at Inditex, said: “We are delighted to bring Stradivarius to Cardiff. This will be our fifth store in the UK and the first in Wales.

“Stradivarius takes a youthful and feminine approach to fashion. It introduces new trends, designs and fabrics to its young customers and this store will embody the brand’s unique sense of style in the heart of the dynamic city of Cardiff.”

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and Intu, Colin Flinn, regional managing director - west, said: “The fashion offer at St. David’s continues to grow from strength to strength. The scheme consistently attracts leading international and home-grown brands emphasising its importance in the national retail landscape. Stradivarius is a key example of the appeal of St David’s as a high performing location within the UK.”

The news follows recent fashion openings at St David’s in 2017 by Oliver Bonas, CK Underwear, Lovisa and Kids Around, as well as the refurbished Superdry with the brand’s first dedicated Superdry Sport entrance.

Stradivarius was founded in 1994 and has established itself in more than 60 countries. The Welsh store will mark the fast-fashion brand’s fifth store in the UK, it has two in London on Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford City, as well as in The Trafford Centre in Manchester, and in Belfast.

Image: courtesy of Stradivarius