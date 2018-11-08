Strathberry opens first stand-alone store

Scottish-based luxury accessories label Strathberry has opened its first stand-alone boutique in London’s Burlington Arcade, which will act not only as the brand’s debut retail presence but also its London home where it will host events and showcase unique product launches.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife duo, Leeanne and Guy Hundleby, Strathberry is an Edinburgh-based luxury label specialising in handcrafted leather goods that are made in Spain using the highest quality materials to achieve its clean lines and geometric aesthetic.

The Burlington Arcade boutique has been designed to showcase the modern nature of the brand’s accessories and features a contemporary, light and understated interior using natural materials including teak and brushed brass fittings, paired with custom furniture handcrafted in Edinburgh.

Commenting on the opening, Guy Hundleby said in a statement: “We are excited to be opening our first store in London. With its historical significance, warm ambience and energy, Burlington Arcade captures the spirit of Strathberry and is the perfect setting for the unveiling of this next chapter in our brand’s story. We are delighted to have a space where customers can experience the collection first hand.”

Duchess of Sussex’s favourite bag brand Strathberry opens London boutique

The debut London store adds to the brand’s existing points of sale including Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Lane Crawford, and Harvey Nichols in Dubai, in addition to the brand’s online store and showroom in their Edinburgh head office.

For the opening, Strathberry has created new exclusive colours for its East/West, an elegant cross-body bag that features the label’s signature bar closure. It will now be available in a variety of rainbow colours - Blossom Yellow, Petrol, Lilac, Orange, Sage and Navy.

In addition, the brand will also have illustrator Jennifer Darr in-store on select days in December personalising customers’ bags with a choice of their initials or painted designs.

Strathberry’s bags have been boosted in recent years after being championed by the Duchess of Sussex, who has been seen on official engagements carrying various styles including the East/West and the Midi Tote. The Scottish label also collaborated with fashion blogger Victoria Magrath of In The Frow on a range of bags earlier in the year.

Strathberry is located at Unit 64-65 in the Burlington Arcade, London.

Images: courtesy of Strathberry