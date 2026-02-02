Stripe & Stare to open first-ever brick-and-mortar store

British lingerie brand Stripe & Stare, which has become known for its comfort-led underwear, is opening its first-ever retail space on London’s King’s Road this month.

The pop-up will be run from February 7 to June 8 and forms part of the lingerie brand’s broader approach to physical retail, designed to complement its e-commerce business, while also reinforcing brand visibility in “a key London shopping location”.

Located at 149 King’s Road, Chelsea, the pop-up will span two floors, showcasing the brand’s full core offering, including its best-selling knickers, thongs, and Brazilians, alongside bras and sleepwear, all crafted from responsibly sourced, planet-kind fabrics.

Founded in 2017 by Katie Lopes and Nicola Piercy, Stripe & Stare was developed following more than six years of research and development, which was carried out on King’s Road, with a focus on fit, fabric innovation, and all-day comfort.

In a statement, the B Corp-certified lingerie brand added that the opening represents a full-circle moment for Stripe & Stare as it looks to grow its direct-to-consumer strategy and explore physical retail in its next phase of growth.

Katie Lopes, co-founder of Stripe & Stare, said: “Opening on the King’s Road feels incredibly special. This is where Stripe & Stare was shaped - where we tested, refined, and obsessed over what comfort really means for women.

“Bringing the brand back here is a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to welcome our community into the world behind the underwear. We often wonder why beauty brands are so exciting to shop, and no one has injected this same energy to underwear. This is the beginning of our mission to make shopping for underwear fun.”

In addition to retail, the pop-up will also be designed as a brand experience space, offering expert styling advice, co-branded partnerships, and a programme of special in-store moments aimed at building community and deepening customer engagement.