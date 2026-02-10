Studio Nicholson opens first store in China

British brand Studio Nicholson, founded by Nick Wakeman in 2010, has opened its first store in China, following its debut on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion in 2025.

The 1,722-square-foot store is located within the Réel Mall in Shanghai’s Jing’an district, and showcases Studio Nicholson’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, alongside accessories.

Studio Nicholson store in Réel Mall in Shanghai, China Credits: Studio Nicholson

The design of the store represents an evolution of the brand’s new store concept, first introduced in two London openings during the brand’s 15th anniversary year in 2025, offering a more elevated and luxurious concept to further articulate the meeting of gallery and residential spaces.

The store features two distinct areas, an expansive retail floor housing the main clothing collections within a predominantly white, light-filled space, which leads through to an intimate accessories room, personalised with furniture and objects in natural materials and organic forms.

Studio Nicholson store in Réel Mall in Shanghai, China Credits: Studio Nicholson

Commenting on the debut China store and design, Wakeman, founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson, said in a statement: “Architecture and clothing share the same purpose - we should feel comfortable and protected in both. It was important to me that our first store in China had a residential feel, so that customers would instantly feel at home.

“The space balances this with a gallery-like room that allows the clothes to be fully appreciated. There’s a gallery in England called Kettle’s Yard that’s hugely inspirational for me; we shot a campaign there last year. It was once the home of a curator and has since become a gallery full of beautiful found objects and art that feels deeply personal. The floor tiling is directly inspired by it, as well as some of the books and objects I’ve collected for the accessories room.”

Studio Nicholson store in Réel Mall in Shanghai, China Credits: Studio Nicholson

The opening marks a new chapter for the brand and follows Studio Nicholson partnering with Shenzhen-based brand and retail management company Zeying to support the long-term investment in the brand in the region, including a considered programme of retail openings, with a focus on luxury environments and personalised customer experience.

Studio Nicholson store in Réel Mall in Shanghai, China Credits: Studio Nicholson