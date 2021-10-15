Subscription service Cocoon launches pop-up at Harvey Nichols

Luxury handbag subscription service Cocoon will be opening a new pop-up shop at Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, London.

Set to stay at the location for three months, the service will give shoppers the opportunity to see Cocoon’s handbag collection and learn about the membership subscription service the platform offers. Existing members will also have the opportunity to drop off current Cocoon bags and swap them for new styles on display.

Harvey Nichols’ fashion director, Laura Larbalestier, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cocoon on their first retail concept to offer our customers a circular subscription service for their favourite luxury handbags. The pop-up offers not only a beautiful selection of new and pre-loved designer bags to browse but also the opportunity to shop more sustainably.”

The pop-up will offer a curated selection from the Cocoon line, rotating styles on a weekly basis. Visitors to the stores can find everything from current season bags, pre-owned pieces and vintage styles, from luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada and Fendi.

Potential new members can sign up at Harvey Nichols, with a selection of Cocoon’s different membership proposals. This also includes its new Flexi Membership option, giving members the option for on-demand bags one week at a time.

The pop-up store will launch from today onwards.