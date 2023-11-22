Sunglass Hut to launch festive pop-up activation in London

Sunglasses retailer Sunglass Hut is bringing holiday cheer to central London with a festive pop-up truck activation.

The pop-up truck will be located at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London’s Trafalgar Square from November 29 to 30 and will immerse consumers in its #ShadesofHoliday campaign with festive fun and exclusive sunglasses styles.

The retail activation will feature a festive arcade game where visitors can test their skills to win prizes, including in-store discounts and eyewear, alongside free hot chocolate and exclusive eyewear collections and discounts.

Consumers will also receive a ‘bounce back’ card that provides 20 percent off eyewear redeemable in any Sunglass Hut store.

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide, including in Europe, America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, China, and Southeast Asia. It sells brands including Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace and Burberry.