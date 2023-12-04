Sunspel continues US expansion in San Francisco

British luxury brand Sunspel is continuing its expansion in the US with a new store in San Francisco.

The new store is located at the Marin Country Mart, San Francisco and offers Sunspel’s full collection of men’s and womenswear, including the Riviera Polo Shirt worn by James Bond and its Classic T-shirt, which continues to be made in the brand’s original UK factory in Long Eaton, Derbyshire.

The San Francisco store follows Sunspel opening its second New York store earlier this year on Madison Avenue.

Commenting on the opening, Raul Verdicchi, chief executive of Sunspel, said in a statement: “We are very excited to announce our latest opening in the Marin Country Mart. Because of its authentic atmosphere and curated retail environment, we feel it is the perfect location for Sunspel’s first store in California. We look forward to offering our West Coast customers the opportunity to fully experience Sunspel in person.”

Sunspel - Marin Country Mart, San Francisco store Credits: Sunspel

James S. Rosenfield, owner of the Marin County Mart, added: “Sunspel’s look is classic, and the quality is legendary. Wearing their product, one feels a sense of true luxury and comfort which stems from the knowledge that they use only the highest quality materials. We are delighted to welcome them.”

Founded in 1860, Sunspel is a British luxury brand that has eight stores in London and three in the US and is stocked by leading retailers across the world and ships to over 200 countries worldwide.

Sunspel - Marin Country Mart, San Francisco store Credits: Sunspel