Sunspel opens debut store in Scotland

British luxury brand Sunspel has chosen Edinburgh as the location for its first store in Scotland, marking a key expansion step in its UK retail presence.

Located at 44 George Street, in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic New Town, the store marks the brand’s tenth location in the UK.

Sunspel Edinburgh store Credits: Sunspel

The store houses the brand’s full menswear collection, including bestsellers, the ‘Riviera’ polo shirt and ‘Classic’ T-shirt made in the brand’s Long Eaton factory, alongside Scottish-made knitwear.

Commenting on the opening, Raul Verdicchi, chief executive of Sunspel, said in a statement: “We’re pleased to be opening in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland and an important city for the brand. George Street’s mix of heritage and modern retail makes it a natural home for Sunspel.”

Sunspel’s latest opening in the UK follows the brand’s expansion in the US last year, where the brand opened three stores.