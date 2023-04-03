Superdrug opens its largest-ever Scotland store

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug has opened its largest store in Scotland at the Braehead Shopping Centre, owned by property company SGS and managed by Global Mutual.

The retailer has relocated from its previous unit upsizing to an 11,000 square foot unit in a central space on the ground floor of the shopping centre, described by Superdrug as a “prime position”.

The new store has been taken on a 10-year lease and offers Superdrug’s full range of healthcare and beauty products and an eyebrow threading concession.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said in a statement: "We’re excited to see Scotland’s largest Superdrug open at Braehead - and we know our shoppers will be too.

"Superdrug has been with us for a long time, and this news reflects the great relationship we have with the team – and also how well the previous store performed. We’re seeing lots of tenants upsize to larger stores across our centres – something we expect to see more of as footfall continues to recover."

The Braehead Shopping Centre is located just outside of Glasgow, covering 1.1 million square feet and is home to brands including Marks & Spencer, Flannels, Boots, Gap and Next.