Superdrug opens its most sustainable store

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug has opened its “most sustainable” store to date in Peterborough’s Serpentine Green shopping centre.

The sustainable-led design is part of Superdrug’s Planet CSR pillar commitment and features fully recyclable signage that features graphics produced from recycled yarn and plastic bottles and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch, as well as being 100 percent recyclable.

The store also features a reduced number of LED Mod lights in the ceiling, air conditioning that is AAA efficiency rated, and a waste management target of five percent to landfill.

The new Peterborough Serpentine store also features a beauty studio area where customers can access professional treatments such as threading and manicure services at affordable prices.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to announce the opening of our brand-new Peterborough Serpentine Green store, where sustainability has been the focus of its development, construction and design from conception to reality.

“Following this year’s first ever CSR report, I’m delighted to share our dedication to our strategic Planet CSR pillar with sustainability-led design features within the store as well as stocking incredible own brand ranges that are making dedicated eco-conscious changes to their products.”

The move follows improvements to its own brand products to reduce plastic use, such as launching 100 percent recycled plastic bottles for its own brand hair range while ensuring that its own brand toothpaste tubes are fully recyclable and that all wipes are biodegradable.

Duxbury added: “We’re confident we are listening and working with our customers to launch landmark changes, and this is reflected within Peterborough Serpentine Green store. The team at Superdrug look forward to expanding on these eco-conscious changes and implementing them in further stores nationwide.”