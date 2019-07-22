Superdry to offer Klarna in the US and UK

British fashion brand Superdry is teaming up with payment provider Klarna to offer customers both in the UK and US flexible payment options, enabled by payment platform, Adyen.

In the UK, Superdry customers will be able to 'Pay Later', Klarna’s most popular product that allows shoppers to try before they buy, or 'Pay in 3', meaning they pay the first of three payments at the point of purchase, either via debit or credit card, and the second and third payments are taken automatically on days 30 and 60, with no interest or fees applied.

While in the US, customers will be able to 'Pay in 4', offering more flexibility to spread the cost of a purchase.

The addition of Klarna payment options comes as Superdry focuses on offering a “superior customer experience” for its new and returning shoppers, stated the retailer.

Charlotte Wilson, head of e-commerce at Superdry said in a statement: “When we looked to update how we let our customers pay, Klarna was an obvious choice for us. Renowned as the ‘payments people’, we wanted to deal with experts who could offer simple onboarding, allowing our customers to receive maximum flexibility with minimum disruption to site. Adyen and Klarna delivered on all of that, and once live, we can’t wait to see the reaction to flexible and alternative payments, as we strive to provide the best experience for our customers.”

The introduction of new payment methods is the first wave of a global partnership, which will be further enhanced later on this yea, when Klarna’s flagship Pay later product is rolled out internationally across markets.

Michael Rouse, chief commercial officer at Klarna added: “Partnering with Superdry and helping them bring afirst-classs shopping and payments experience to their millions of consumers, has been a fantastic process bolstering their existing reputation as an innovative brand. It’s an exciting new partnership and another global retail superbrand added to our portfolio”

Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants, including Asos, Topshop, H&M and JD Sports in the UK, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America.