Superdry to open at O2’s Icon Outlet

Superdry is set to open in London’s Icon Outlet at The O2, adding to the shopping centre’s growing line up of 60 premium retailers.

Set to open in late August, the 3,541 square foot store will be located in the outlet’s Upper Level and will stock the brand’s apparel collection, including t-shirts, tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, knitwears, jeans and loungewear.

Superdry will sit alongside similar brands like Gant and Hackett.

Its opening comes as the retail destination reported “record-setting performance figures” in June, with the biggest week of 2022 sales and like-for-like yearly sales up five percent compared to 2019.

“We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Superdry to Icon Outlet, a brand that really understands the value of outlet stores and their important place within the customer and product journey,” said the outlet’s leasing director, Louisa Dalgleish, in a release.

Dalgleish continued: “Complementing our other stores, Superdry’s upcoming opening will further cement Icon Outlet’s position as London’s leading outlet shopping destination.”