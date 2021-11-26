Superdry to open boutique store in Cheltenham

Superdry has announced the opening of its first boutique store in Cheltenham.

Set to open its doors on the Cheltenham Promenade on December 1, the store will showcase two of Superdry’s newest collections, Superdry Studios and Performance Sport.

The Studios capsule uses materials with a reduced environmental footprint such as organic cotton, hemp, yak and Tencel. The new store will also stock Superdry’s recycled collection, and Cult pinnacle items.

The store will also offer the first 100 customers that spend over 75 pounds a free Studios organic cotton tote bag, alongside a reusable sport water bottle.