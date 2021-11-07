Superdry to open global flagship in London this November

Superdry is opening its new global flagship on Oxford Street, London on November 10, which will showcase the brand’s sustainable and ethical journey.

Located at 360 Oxford Street, close to Selfridges and adjacent to the new Bond Street Crossrail station, which is due to open in early 2022, the store spans 32,210 square feet of sales space across two floors and a lower ground floor showroom.

The store is described by the brand as an “epicentre of style and sustainable fashion,” and will cater for consumers, alongside acting as a hub for its wholesale customer base, press and influencers.

Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton said in a statement: “I am so excited to be opening a global flagship store for Superdry on Oxford Street. It’s long been an ambition of mine and as our brand reset gathers pace, it’s really important that we have a store in London which reflects the modern face of Superdry and where we are taking the brand.

“I’m a firm believer that physical stores will play a vital role in the future of retail, and as a proud British brand, it’s important we have the best possible presence for Superdry in London, for our customers, our wholesale partners, and the influencer community. I’m also determined that the store will be as sustainable as it can possibly be, reflecting our commitment to become the most sustainable listed fashion brand.”

The store will be merchandised to showcase the “design, culture, and breadth” of Superdry’s five individual style choices - Original and Vintage, Superdry Studios, Superdry Code, Superdry X and Performance Sport.

It will also highlight Superdry’s brand ambition to become the most sustainable listed fashion brand by 2030. This will be achieved by focusing on being environmentally conscious through its clothing, which is highlighted by its new Vintage Repurposed collection, as well as the customer experience and features of the building itself.

Superdry will also champion vintage finds with an exclusive vintage Nike store installation. This vintage Nike shop inside the Oxford Street flagship will feature unique tees, hoods, sweats, and retro jackets.

The lower ground floor will feature a showroom space with a Gin and Juice bar, a business co-owned by Dunkerton. It will be used to host press and influencer gatherings and be the London base for the brand’s SD ambassador programme, a key focus of Superdry’s digital strategy.

The store replaces the Superdry Regent Street flagship store, which closed in June.