Superdry to open Oxford Street flagship

Superdry has announced plans to open a 28,000 square foot flagship store on London’s iconic Oxford Street in the autumn.

The two floor store will be split into five different zones to represent “the style, culture and breadth” of Superdry’s five new collections.

The ground floor will also have showrooms and a space to host wholesale customers and will be the London base for the brand ambassador, influencer and affiliate programme that is “a key pillar” of the brand’s new, digital first strategy.

The new store, located at 360 Oxford Street, will replace the Regent Street flagship store which closed last month and will focus on delivering “an elevated consumer experience”.

The company said it is “taking advantage of the current property market to achieve a more favourable cost structure”.

The retailer’s CEO Julian Dunkerton said it has “long been an ambition” of his to open a global flagship store on Oxford Street.

“I’m a firm believer that physical stores will play a vital role in the future of retail, and as a proudly British brand, it’s important we have the best possible presence for Superdry in London, for our customers, for our wholesale partners, and for the influencer community,” he said in a statement.

“I’m also determined that the store will be as sustainable as it can possibly be, reflecting our commitment to become the most sustainable listed fashion brand,” he added.

The move comes as Dunkerton continues his efforts to steer the company back to its former glory after narrowly winning a shareholder vote to return to the helm of the business in 2019.

In the year to April 24 2021, Superdry reported a 21 percent drop in full-year revenue to 556.6 million pounds as the company was impacted by prolonged store closures.

But the retailer said it could “clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel” as it reported a 0.8 percent uptick in revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by a 26.6 percent increase in e-commerce sales.