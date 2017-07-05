SuperGroup to expand Superdry Sport with dedicated stores

SuperGroup plc, the parent company of Superdry have announced plans to expand Superdry Sport by introducing “shop-in-shops” in some of their larger stores later this year.

The company noted in their impressive final year results, that Superdry Sport ‘remains a natural evolution for the brand’, adding that the ‘ath-leisure element of [their] range provides the natural entry point for customers before widening their buying to more technical products’.

The brand aims to enhance their sport range by improving ‘moisture wicking, weather tolerance and higher visibility’. As well as further developing their footwear offering, ‘to participate in this key part of the market’. Going up against market leaders such as Nike and Adidas.

SuperGroup's CEO, Euan Sutherland said the expansion of Superdry Sport is part of a plan to “further embed Superdry’s position as a global lifestyle brand.”

The Superdry brand currently has a presence in 62 countries with 863 stores and concessions globally. Aiming to expand in 2018, SuperGroup will launch 60 Superdry franchise stores, signifying a 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Photo courtesy of Superdry