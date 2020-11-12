SupplyCompass and Flexport release ‘Logistics for Fashion’

SupplyCompass, a fashion production software company, and Flexport, a digital freight forwarder, have collaborated to launch a guide that simplifies logistics for fashion businesses called ‘Logistics for Fashion.’

The guide covers everything the fashion industry needs to know about the logistics part of the supply chain. It explains the most common terms used and key factors to be aware of to understand the intricacies of moving goods around the world. A step-by-step infographic of ‘the production-to-delivery process’ is also provided in the guide.

As there is a growing need for transparency to ensure sustainability is being taken into account, retailers and manufacturers have had to restructure their logistic operations. ‘Logistics for Fashion’ focuses on the role of sustainability when deciding on what form of transport should be used to transfer goods, while also answering frequently asked questions concerning importing and outlines a useful clavis of terms.

SupplyCompass co-founder, Flora Davidson, said in a statement: “Logistics is an overlooked part of the supply chain, but a vital one. Managing production and ensuring its safe delivery into the hands of consumers is a critical process for fashion brands to get right. Flexport is leading a much needed digital revolution of this traditionally opaque and difficult to navigate journey from factory to the end customer.

“By collaborating with them on this guide, we wanted to provide fashion SMEs with a useful tool to help simplify and demystify logistics. And it’s more important than ever right now, with logistics top of mind because of Covid-19. Delayed goods because of logistics issues have huge implications in terms of time and cost, so we wanted to do our part to help fashion companies with this challenging part of the production-to-delivery process.”

Flexport’s UK general manager, Christos Chamberlain, concluded: “Digital transformation is essential for businesses that want to run an efficient and sustainable supply chain. Think about the supply chain not only as the physical movement of goods, but also the data, operational processes and communication flows that keep it running.

“By really understanding the elements that make up your supply chain, you will be able to make a digital transformation work for your business. This guide can help you dissect your supply chain.”