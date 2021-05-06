Supreme opens first store in Milan

Cult streetwear brand Supreme has opened its first store in Milan. The new store has opened in the city’s central Corso Garbialdi in the Brera district.

The store officially opens to the public today, and a select group of editors and friends of the brand were allowed to preview it on Wednesday. The new space spans 1080-square-feet and occupies a corner retail space with six floor-to-ceiling windows.

The new store will carry Supreme’s ready-to-wear and accessories. The stores decor features wooden floors and white walls decorated with murals designed by American pop artist Nate Lowman. The entrance features two sculptures by artist Mark Gonzales. An entire wall features a digital photo collage created by Weirdo Dave.

The opening is marked by a series of limited-edition products including a T-shirt featuring Leondaro Da Vinci’s The Last Supper. This is Supreme’s first store in Italy. The brand already has a European presence with stores in Paris and London.

At the end 2020, VF Corp., the parent company of North Face and Timberland, acquired Supreme for 2.1 billion dollars. The parent company’s goal is to now expand Supreme’s global network. Outside of the U.S. and Europe, Supreme also has six stores in Japan.