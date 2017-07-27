Supreme x Louis Vuitton doing Japan only restock

Did you miss your chance to get your hands on the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration? Well all hope isn't lost, assuming you either live in Japan or want to book a last minute flight there.

For those of us in the United States who are awaiting to hear news about the cancelled pop-ups, it has been announced that three stores in Japan will be getting a restock this weekend.

The three stores that will be getting more product include the Osaka Hilton Plaza store, Nagoya Midland Square store and the Fukuoka store from Friday, July 28 until Sunday, July 30.

This time, there will be no camping out and mile long lines. Instead, customers who want a chance at the second drop must enter a lottery on Louis Vuitton's website which closes at 3 p.m. today.

Earlier this month, Louis Vuitton announced that this collection would no longer be sold in any stores or online. Only Los Angeles had the privilege of seeing a U.S. pop-up. Pop-up shops in other cities, including London, Sydney, Paris and Seoul all went underway without a hitch.

The planned Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up for New York ended up being killed by Manhattan Community Board No. 2 unanimously denying their proposal.

Worse comes to worse, there is always Grailed or eBay, but some pieces are going for double what they originally cost at retail on both of these sites.

photo: via louisvuitton.jpn