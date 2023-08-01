Swarovski opens new ‘WonderLux’ concept store in Liverpool

Luxury crystal jewellery brand Swarovski has opened a new ‘WonderLux’ store concept at Liverpool One, showcasing an immersive luxury retail experience.

The 2,000-square-foot store, located on Peter’s Lane at Liverpool One, marks the return of a standalone Swarovski store to the city.

The store reflects Swarovski’s new visual identity, led by the iconic Swarovski Swan, welcoming guests into a sensory retail space decorated with metallic finishes, fluted glass, chrome and silk accents.

The concept is a tribute to the beauty of crystals, as well as encouraging exploration and self-expression, with different areas of the stores colour-blocked in the new signature blue shades of the Swarovski brand, while octagons adorning the walls to display its array of jewellery and crystal pieces.

Swarovski ‘WonderLux’ concept store at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One

Highlights on offer include Swarovski’s classic and new collection of high-quality jewellery and crystal pieces, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings, as well as its range of elegant watches, accessories, and home decorations.

Rob Deacon, senior asset manager at Grosvenor, said in a statement: “The return of a standalone Swarovski store to Liverpool is not only an exciting moment for the city, but for Liverpool ONE too, as it is now home to the brand’s bold new retail concept.

“We are thrilled to welcome Swarovski to Peter’s Lane, its reputation as a one of the world’s premier jewellery brands makes them a perfect new addition, further enriching our line-up of premium retailers.”

Swarovski ‘WonderLux’ concept store at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One