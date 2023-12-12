Swatch opens concession in Harvey Nichols

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has opened a new retail location in London on the ground floor of the luxury department store Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge.

The new concession, which has opened in time for Christmas, has been designed with a light and bright aesthetic to showcase Swatch’s collections, including Swatch Neon, Big Bold Irony and the bioceramic What If.

The boutique is also a designated stockist of its Omega x Swatch and Blancpain x Swatch collaborations and will feature a new exclusive ostrich-strap version of the MoonSwatch strap.

In a statement, Swatch said that the concession will also feature more exclusive collaborations in the future.