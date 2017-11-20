Sweaty Betty opens Aspen store to boost business

Sweaty Betty's going full speed ahead with their U.S. retail expansion, with their new Aspen store being a key part of their business. The store opens today, and will primarily sell ski apparel.

In 2016, skiwear made up of 35 percent of the brand's sales. “Having skied for more than 30 years, Aspen has always been a dream location of mine for Sweaty Betty,” said Tamara Hill-Norton, founder and creative director of the brand, to WWD. “With some of the best slopes and après ski in the world, it’s the perfect place for our new seasonal shop to open.”

Skiing never looked so chic. A post shared by Sweaty Betty (@sweatybetty) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:01am PST

Price points for the ski line range from 30 dollars for technical ski socks to 730 dollars for an all-in-one ski ensemble. In a climate that is very temperamental for brick-and-mortar, Sweaty Betty has made it a focus with the opening of three physical retail locations. This fall they have opened two other locations including a London flagship and a Manhattan location in TriBeCa. Currently, Sweaty Betty has a total of 62 stores between the U.S. and U.K.

Often referred to as "a pricier Lululemon", Sweaty Betty has been able to find global success thanks to the global athleisure and athletic wear trend. In October, the company reported double digit sales growth, with an increase of 16.3 percent according to Retail Gazette.