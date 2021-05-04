Sweaty Betty partners with ReBound to better serve international customers

Premium sportswear brand Sweaty Betty is partnering with global returns management platform ReBound to offer rapid returns to a new wave of international shoppers.

Sweaty Betty reported triple-digit digital growth in 2020, with total revenues increasing by around 60 percent, despite many of its 62 worldwide boutiques facing lockdown closures. It is partnering with ReBound Returns to keep pace with the demands of its rising number of international online customers.

The brand offers a premium returns policy with free returns worldwide and a generous 45-day return window, so as returns continue to increase in line with their e-commerce success, the shift to managing returns online supports their global growth.

Sweaty Betty said in a statement that ReBound Returns was chosen to help it “scale and retain this new wave of UK and international online shoppers, who expect a quick, convenient and transparent returns experience no matter where they are based”.

ReBound Returns will manage all Sweaty Betty returns across the UK, as well as its core e-commerce markets across the US, Ireland and Australia.

The ReBound-powered process will offer customers a seamless digital returns journey to return items through the ReBound online portal. Even shoppers without a printer can now register returns via mobile with ReBound-powered QR code options, giving Sweaty Betty’s active customers the ability to return on the go.

The shift to online return registration aims to offer Sweaty Betty greater visibility over what’s coming back and the reason for the return before the parcel has even been sent back, added the brand.

In addition, the brand will also be able to action shopper refunds far more quickly, with the technology alerting warehouse staff that an item is incoming so they can prepare to open and verify the package as soon as possible.

Mark Smith, Sweaty Betty chief operating officer, said in a statement: “Over the last 12 months we’ve seen customers around the world shop with us for the first time as they search for products to support their fitness and lifestyle needs. These customers all deserve the same convenient, quick refund and exchange service, whether they’re stood inside one of our boutiques or registering a return online.

“We’re excited to work with ReBound to improve our returns service and ensure our end-to-end customer experience matches the demands of the world’s increasingly savvy online shoppers.”

Graham Best, ReBound Returns chief executive, added: “Sweaty Betty has been at the forefront of the world’s booming activewear sector during lockdown, showing that effective pre-planning and investment in e-commerce reaps rewards.

“We have been really impressed with Sweaty Betty’s forensic approach to their returns project plan, from selecting the right returns partner to appointing a steering committee spearheaded by the VP of special projects to guide the project launch. This is a substantial investment for the brand which is expected to deliver a significant ROI, particularly in the area of customer satisfaction.”

ReBound Returns manages over 100 million returns transactions per year, and its customers currently include Asos, Gymshark, JD Sports and Missguided.