Sweaty Betty relocates to Victoria Gate as centre ups premium activewear mix

Redical-owned Victoria Leeds has confirmed that premium activewear brand Sweaty Betty will relocate to a new 835 square foot unit in Victoria Gate, reaffirming its 11-year commitment to the shopping centre.

The move will showcase Sweaty Betty’s refreshed store concept, defined by brighter colour palettes and an elevated in-store environment designed to enhance brand experience.

Opening November 19, the new location builds on Victoria Leeds’ growing roster of contemporary active and outdoor brands, already consisting of Alo Yoga and Finisterre.

The shift forms part of a broader commitment at Redical to position the shopping centre as a regional hub for aspirational yet accessible health and wellness retail.

Adding to this, head of leasing at Redical, Rachel Bradburn, noted the long-standing partnership with Sweaty Betty, highlighting the brand's importance within the centre’s wellness offering.

In her own statement, Andrea Gray, VP global stores, wholesale and 3P at Sweaty Betty, said: “Leeds remains a vital location for our brand, and we’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Victoria Leeds as we move into a beautiful new store in Victoria Gate.

“We look forward to inviting our customers to experience our joyful new setting this holiday season.”