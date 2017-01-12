Sweaty Betty to open flagship store on Carnaby Street

British sportswear label Sweaty Betty is set to open new flagship store at Shaftesbury’s 1 Carnaby Street, London.

The new flagship store, set to span 2,200 square feet, will offer the brand’s full clothing, accessories and equipment ranges across two floors. In addition the new retail location will also include an exercise studio fo r in-store classes and events open to customers . The new store addition comes as Sweaty Betty looks to expand its retail presence and scale up its current store, located on Beak Street, where it has been located since 2002.

“We are so proud to be launching our London flagship at the iconic 1 Carnaby Street. Sweaty Betty first opened in Carnaby in 2002, when Shaftesbury were in full swing of their regeneration of this historic London shopping district,” said Sweaty Betty owner and co-founder Simon Hill-Norton in a statement. “We are delighted to upgrade our presence in the area and take up such a prominent corner location in this thriving street.”

The new retail space also aims to help the brand offer its customers an enhanced shopping experience, with the addition of its studio and entire range offering .“We are pleased to announce this brand new concept for Sweaty Betty who have built a loyal customer base in Carnaby for the past 15 years, and with the increased space can offer a wider consumer experience,” said Samantha Bain-Mollison, group retail strategy & leasing executive at Shaftesbury.

The British labe l, founded in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, currently counts over 40 boutiques across the UK and 10 in the US, including concession stands in leading department stores such as Harrods, Selfridges and Bloomingdale’s. An exact opening date for the new store has yet to be announced.

Photo: Sweaty Betty, Facebook