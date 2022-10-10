Sweaty Betty to open its first store in Northern Ireland

Activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty is opening its first Northern Ireland store at the Victoria Square retail shopping centre in Belfast this month.

Sweaty Betty has secured a 2,056-square-foot store for its debut in the country, located on the lower ground level of Victoria Square by the central atrium. The store is set to open in late October and will house the brand’s extensive range, including leggings, outerwear, underwear, and accessories.

Caroline Scott, senior vice president of global retail at Sweaty Betty, said in a statement: “As we continue to grow on an international level, it’s exciting to open our debut store within Northern Ireland, a key location for the business.

“Belfast provides us with a brand-new audience to encourage and empower women through fitness and beyond, and we are looking forward to working with the team at Victoria Square on making this location a real success story for Belfast and the Northern Ireland community.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Internationally renowned, Sweaty Betty provides another fantastic activewear and lifestyle option for women within Victoria Square as we look to expand this area of our retail mix.

“We continue to be the destination of choice when it comes to delivering brand debuts in Northern Ireland. It highlights the vast opportunity within the city of Belfast as well as our ability to attract global names within retail.”