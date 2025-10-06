Sweden's Stylein expands into the UK and Germany

Stylein is continuing its European expansion. Following its UK launch with luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods and Liberty, the brand is now entering Germany, it announced on Monday. The initial launch will be in stores belonging to the Berlin-based luxury department store operator, KaDeWe Group, including KaDeWe in Berlin, Alsterhaus in Hamburg and Oberpollinger in Munich.

“We are incredibly excited to now be seriously working with the German market,” said Stylein founder Elin Alemdar. “The potential here is huge.”

An initial trial phase at Oberpollinger has already been completed after buyers from the KaDeWe Group discovered the brand at Paris Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2025 last year. Following overwhelmingly positive results, the decision was made to extend the collaboration to the other two stores. The launch will coincide with the delivery of the autumn/winter 2026 collection. Fashion retailer Breuninger is set to follow in 2026, with the first pieces expected to be available in its Stuttgart flagship next spring.

Founded in Stockholm in 2001, the brand has historically had a strong presence in the Nordic countries, which accounted for around 80 percent of its wholesale turnover. Over the past six months, Stylein has opened up to a more international audience. After the order period for the spring/summer 2026 season, the company reported a 65 percent increase in wholesale turnover. The number of international customers has more than doubled compared to the previous year.

“It is still hard to grasp how quickly our international journey has gained momentum,” said Alemdar. “I believe this is due to several factors: we are ready as a brand to take the next step; our aesthetic and design DNA appeal to a global audience; and our high-quality materials combined with a price point that remains accessible for the everyday woman – all of this helps us to break new ground.”