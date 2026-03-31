Swedish brand Ninepine begins international expansion with Amsterdam store

Swedish brand Ninepine has opened its first physical store outside its home country. The brand has chosen the Netherlands, specifically Amsterdam. FashionUnited speaks with co-founder Benjamin Lau for more information about the brand and its expansion.

A brief introduction: Ninepine was founded in 2019 by Benjamin Lau and Kousha Torabi. The brand focuses on 'redefining everyday items'. “The company is based on the idea that no woman should have to choose between looking good and feeling good,” explains Lau. Core products include the Asana trousers, tailored trousers and the denim line. Those who have seen the company on social media will have noticed its advertisements highlighting the stretch element in its trousers, which still maintain an elegant appearance. The fit of the trousers is essential, and the brand takes feedback very seriously. For instance, the Asana trousers have been perfected eighteen times based on customer reviews, Lau explains. “We focus on identifying friction in women's daily lives and work on solutions based on feedback. This is how we continue to build the brand.”

The emphasis on fit is also reflected in the Amsterdam store. The products and fitting rooms are the main visual points, with a screen displaying brand imagery only at the back. “Once customers have tried on a pair of trousers, they often return later for another product,” says the founder about the products. The calm and minimalist design of the store aligns with the brand's aesthetic and minimises distractions.

Data-driven expansion: Ninepine lands in Amsterdam

Ninepine is not only found on Amsterdam's Van Baerlestraat. Its entry into the Netherlands was accompanied by a partnership with department store De Bijenkorf. A selection of Ninepine items is now available at various De Bijenkorf locations. For now, the partnership is limited to the department store. Lau emphasises that Ninepine wants to be where its customers are, so further wholesale partnerships may be on the horizon.

When it comes to international expansion, the Amsterdam store serves as a learning ground. “We want to learn from this location and do it right,” says Lau. If another store opens, the decision will be data-driven. “We want to be where our customer is and where there is strong demand. We want to give them the opportunity to have a strong online and offline experience.” The brand emphasises that the Amsterdam store is already performing very well, even though it only opened a few weeks ago.

Ninepine is currently focusing on the Scandinavian countries, the Benelux, Germany and the UK. The recent sale of 40 percent of the company's shares is helping Ninepine focus on further international expansion. “Ninepine is still led by its founders and continues to grow to meet customer demand; the Amsterdam store reflects the already strong Dutch customer base,” Lau clarifies.

Facts: Founded: 2019 by Benjamin Lau and Kousha Torabi

Turnover in 2025: 32 million euros

Operating profit in 2025: 8 million euros

40 percent of shares sold in January 2026 to Yanno Capital, Nea Partners and Mikael Schiller (Acne Studios)