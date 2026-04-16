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Swedish Kappahl Group launches first standalone kay/day store in Stockholm

Retail
Kay/day Credits: Kappahl Group
By FashionUnited

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Swedish fashion retailer Kappahl Group (Kappahl) has announced the opening of the first physical retail location for its lifestyle brand Kay/Day. The store is scheduled to open on April 24, 2026, in the Västermalmsgallerian shopping centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

This move marks a significant transition for Kay/Day, which was originally established to provide a wardrobe focused on longevity, comfort and high-quality materials. The brand offers a range of products including airy linen garments, wool pieces, loungewear and activewear.

Strategic brand development

The establishment of a standalone brick and mortar presence is part of a broader strategy by Kappahl to strengthen its portfolio of internal brands. According to Caroline Ahlberg, vice president assortment and marketing at Kappahl, the store aims to provide a tangible environment for the brand identity.

“Kay/Day has always been about a feeling – a lifestyle rather than just fashion,” Ahlberg stated. “With our first store, we are creating a physical space where we can convey that feeling and offer our customers a clear kay/day experience, with harmony, warmth and a sense of timeless style at its core.”

Focus on Scandinavian aesthetic

The new location will house the complete kay/day collection, which prioritises natural fibres such as wool and linen. The brand focuses on timeless design intended to outlast fast fashion cycles, responding to a perceived increase in consumer demand for durable Scandinavian aesthetics.

Gabrielle Grennard, designer for Kay/Day, noted that the store represents a holistic experience where lifestyle and brand identity converge. The selection of Västermalmsgallerian for the debut reflects a desire for accessibility within a prime retail environment.

Tobias Edberg, centre manager at Västermalmsgallerian, expressed confidence in the partnership, describing kay/day as a quality-driven brand that aligns with the visitor profile of the shopping destination. This launch follows a period of growth for the lifestyle label as it expands beyond its previous distribution model.

KappAhl
Kay/day