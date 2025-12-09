Swindon Designer Outlet joins Frasers Group's expanding retail property portfolio

Frasers Group plc, announced today its acquisition of the Swindon Designer Outlet, in a move it describes as a significant step toward its ambition of "building the planet's most admired and compelling brand ecosystem."

The acquisition of the 250,000 sq. ft. outlet, which first opened in 1997 and attracts over 3 million visitors annually, is a central part of the Group's ongoing strategy to expand its physical retail property portfolio.

The Group stated that acquiring strategic physical locations like Swindon supports the outlet strategies of key brand partners, including Nike, Adidas, and Boss, enabling Frasers Group to serve consumers across the UK with what it calls "the best value and product offerings."

The announcement closely follows the Group's strategic acquisition of the Braehead Shopping Centre just a month prior, highlighting its consistent focus on real estate expansion.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, commented on the significance of the purchase: "Physical retail is central to our Elevation Strategy and investing in Swindon—one of the UK's top five outlets by footfall—strengthens our position as both retailer and landlord. This acquisition reinforces our property strategy and unlocks new opportunities for our brands and our partners."

The Group was advised on the acquisition by James Keany, executive director, head of national agency at CBRE. The purchase underscores Frasers Group's commitment to the brick-and-mortar retail sector as a cornerstone of its overall business model.