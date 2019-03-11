Swiss eyewear brand to open London flagship store

Swiss premium eyewear label, VIU, is opening a London flagship, adding to its 30-store network across Switzerland, Germany, Scandinavia and Austria.

VIU has secured a lease for a boutique at 5-6 Upper James Street on the Northside of Golden Square in London to become the brand’s first outlet in the UK.

Matt Paulson-Ellis of Levy Real Estate, who advised Titan Investments on the letting, said in a statement: “VIU has had a major impact on the eyewear industry, and they are yet another international brand who has established a presence in London during the past few months.”

Originally established as an e-commerce start-up in 2013, VIU offers high quality and cost-effective eyewear at around a third of the pricing of the high street. It encourages consumers to order up to four frames to take home and try out free of charge before making a purchasing decision.

Twenty Retail advised VIU on the letting.

Image: courtesy of VIU