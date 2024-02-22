Swiss sports brand On enters Sports Direct stores

Sports Direct has added Swiss sportswear and footwear brand On to its in-store offering, building on the Frasers Group-owned retailer’s attempts to cater to a wider running-centric consumer.

As part of the deal, and as reported on by various media outlets, On products will become available in a number of Sports Direct flagships throughout the country, and will be rolled out into further stores later in the year.

Commenting on the news in a LinkedIn post, Frasers chief executive officer, Michael Murray, said: “The arrival of On to Sports Direct marks a significant step in enhancing our consumer experience.

“There are very few brands that have captured the attention of the running community and sports industry quite like On has and, with this launch, we’re excited to continue to offer consumers the very best brands, product innovations, and experiences for every part of their sports and fitness journey.”

The move reflects a similar trend among high street retailers to integrate third-party brands into their stores in a bid to expand on their offer and cater to a wider audience.

In the case of Sports Direct, the inclusion of On primarily speaks to the running-centric consumer, a one the brand already has strong ties with via initiatives such as its global running series, ‘On Track Nights’.