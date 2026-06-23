System of a Down opens fan stores from Stockholm to London
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American rock band System of a Down is opening official fan stores in five cities as part of its sold-out 2026 European tour. The band also has a collaboration with Danish sportswear brand Hummel in tow.
The pop-up spaces will open in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Düsseldorf and London, System of a Down announced on Tuesday. According to the band, the stores are a thank you to the fans after the stadium concerts in several cities sold out twice in a very short time.
The collections include exclusive merchandise such as T-shirts, hoodies, track jackets and jerseys, including football shirts in collaboration with Hummel. The range is complemented by posters and city-specific special pressings of Toxicity on coloured vinyl to mark the 25th anniversary of the cult album.
The stores will open one after the other along the tour route: Stockholm (June 27-30), Paris (July 1-5), Berlin (July 6-9), Düsseldorf (July 8-11) and London (July 10-16). Visits can be booked online in advance.
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