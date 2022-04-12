Tag Heuer opens standalone boutique in Covent Garden

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer has opened its second standalone boutique in London. The 882 square foot boutique is located at 5 James Street in Covent Garden and joins its flagship on Oxford Street.

The store has a contemporary design, with cool racing grey, sleek glass and polished mirror finishes, and has been decorated with artwork and objects referencing its heritage and partnerships, including videos of tennis player and ambassador Naomi Osaka and campaign imagery of Porsche, a partner of Tag Heuer.

The boutique presents the very latest Tag Heuer watches including the Tag Heuer manufacture Heuer 02 movement, alongside special editions and haute horology timepieces. In addition, it also has a selection of heritage timepieces such as the Autavia, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary and the recently enriched Aquaracer Professional collection.

Rob Diver, managing director of Tag Heuer UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “Covent Garden is the perfect expression of a metropolitan, luxury retail destination. As Tag Heuer already enjoys very high levels of awareness all over the capital, we look forward to building on this even more by showcasing the best of Tag Heuer and welcoming clients into this new boutique.”

Image: Tag Heuer

Image: Tag Heuer

Image: Tag Heuer

Image: Tag Heuer

Image: Tag Heuer