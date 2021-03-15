Taking Shape launches online in the UK

Australian plus-size clothing retailer Taking Shape has launched online in the UK, over more than 1,000 styles in sizes 12-24.

Taking Shape has been a leader in the plus-size clothing market across Australia and New Zealand for over 36 years, operating more than 150 stores and a successful online business in the Pacific.

In a statement, Taking Shape said that it is looking to bring its “expertise, unique style and inclusive motto” to the fashion industry in the UK.

The retailer specialises in high-quality, sustainable plus-size clothing, which it states allows its customers to say “no to fast fashion”.

The plus-size clothing segment is one of the only clothing sectors to have grown in the last year and is estimated to be worth 9.03 billion pounds by 2022, a 20 percent growth since 2017, according to research from Statista, and the UK is a target market due to average women’s dress size in the UK now being a size 16.

Matt Jackson, managing director at Taking Shape UK, said: “At Taking Shape, our fans and customers come first, we are really excited to bring our unique style and high-quality pieces to the UK. When it comes to plus-size fashion, choices are limited and so is quality. Many pieces of clothing are thrown away after minimal use, but our products will provide individuals with wardrobe staples that can be worn time after time.

“We are passionate about catering to women seeking fashion to suit their unique shapes, sizes and tastes. Our customers are looking for something different and we look forward to giving it to them.”