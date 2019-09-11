Tamara Mellon launches traveling retail concept called "TM Closet"

Retail hits the road. Footwear designer Tamara Mellon has unveiled a traveling shoe closet as a new retail concept. Called "TM Closet," the mobile store will stop in several cities across the U.S. from now through mid-December.

The footwear designer launched her eponymous, direct-to-consumer label in 2013 after co-founding Jimmy Choo. Her line currently carries women's sandals, pumps, flats, boots and sneakers, as well as two styles of handbags. The shoes range in price from 350 to 1,695 dollars. The brand recently raised 50 million dollars in Series C funding.

Mellon's traveling retail concept was inspired by the brand's first brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles. Similarly to the Los Angeles location, TM Closet aims to reimagine the luxury retail experience. The traveling store is set up within a 24-foot truck with floor-to-ceiling glass panels, which will display each style in every size, creating "Instagram-worthy" shoe walls. Customers can interact directly with the stock on the shoe walls, taking photos or pulling off styles to try on.

"We are always looking for new ways to make luxury accessible to more women," Mellon said in a statement. "Driving cross-country to meet our customer gives us the unique opportunity to connect with her in person. To better understand our woman and her needs, nothing is more valuable than a face-to-face conversation."

TM Closet will kick off in Boston on September 12, where it will be located next to a Glossier pop-up in the city's Seaport district until September 15.

Following Boston, the traveling store will visit New York City, Tysons, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Scottsdale, Newport Beach and Los Angeles before concluding in the Bay Area from December 12 to 15. Consumers can follow TM Closet's route on the brand's Instagram