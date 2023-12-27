Target launches annual post-holiday clearance sales of up to 50 percent off

Retail giant Target Corp. (TGT) announced Tuesday the beginning of the retailer's annual post-holiday sales event - The Target Clearance Run.

Guests will find the biggest savings at the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app, including up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, beauty, toys and more while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy additional options available year-round for saving money and getting orders with ease using the Target Circle loyalty program and Target RedCard.(DPA)