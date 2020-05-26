Target launches Instagram checkout for easy mobile shopping

Target has become the first mass retailer to integrate mobile checkout through Instagram. According to a company blog post, Target's tech team has created a solution that allows customers to purchase products displayed by the Target and TargetStyle accounts directly through Instagram.

Any post that is shoppable will be marked with a shopping bag icon in the corner. Customers simply need to tap on the product they want, select their color or size and check out, without ever leaving the Instagram app. The app will also store shipping and payment info at checkout after the first purchase, so the entire process will only take a matter of seconds going forward.

“More and more guests are searching for digital shopping options, and we’re continuing to invest in experiences that allow them to get what they need from Target whenever, wherever and however they want,” stated Dawn Block, senior vice president of digital at Target.

She continued, “We know our guests are already using Instagram, so we’re making it even easier for them to find and buy the quality, affordable products they expect from Target.”