Taylor Swift to debut merchandise on Alibaba's Tmall

The upcoming Taylor Swift merchandise collection will exclusively debut on Alibaba's Tmall platform at its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, thanks to a new partnership between Alibaba Group and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandising and brand management division.

The Bravado store has launched on Tmall Global, showcasing merchandise from top international recording artists including Tupac, Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley. Taylor Swift is the store’s first featured artist. Following the launch of her upcoming collection on Tmall, the merchandise will only be exclusively available to Chinese consumers for two weeks before expanding globally.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Bravado to give fans in China the opportunity to connect with these remarkable musicians,” said Emma Lee, head of fashion for Tmall Global and Kaola, said in a press release. “Through this partnership, Chinese consumers will be able to access exclusive merchandise from their favorite international recording artists that we know they will enjoy.”