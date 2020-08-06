Ted Baker adds Klarna payment options

Ted Baker has teamed up with Klarna to offer two new payment methods on its UK website.

Shoppers at the British luxury label can now pay up to 30 days after the shipment of their order, or split their payment into three monthly interest-free installments.

Ted Baker will launch the same features on its US website from late August.

Luke Griffiths, vice president at Klarna, said in a statement: “We are delighted to partner with Ted Baker to offer customers flexible payment methods. Now more than ever, customers are looking for the ability to bring the in-store experience into their homes; by offering customers Klarna’s payment methods.

“Ted Baker is empowering customers to try before they buy, demonstrating their commitment to the best-in-class eCommerce experience,” he added.

On Wednesday, Klarna launched a shoppable 'Wish Lists' feature allowing users to follow and share looks by other brands and celebrities.