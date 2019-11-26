Ted Baker and Skechers open at St David's

St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff has added Ted Baker and Skechers to its growing list of fashion brands.

Ted Baker has opened a 2,800-square-foot store on the Grand Arcade. The space features a full range of the British luxury brand's designer clothing and accessories for men and women, and has been designed with a circus theme by the brand’s in-house team.

American lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers has opened a 5,229-square-foot store on Town Wall, adjacent to Foot Locker. The store offers the brand’s range of footwear and has been designed by an in-house team using an eclectic colour palette.

The brands add to a growing list of international fashion brands to join the shopping centre in the last 18 months, including Inditex brands Bershka and Stradivarius, and American denim giant Levi’s.

Commenting on the openings on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, Kate Grant, Intu’s regional managing director, said: “Both Ted Baker and Skechers have international popularity, and will sit perfectly amongst St David’s distinctive global lifestyle offering, alongside the likes of Footasylum and The White Company. They will no doubt appeal to St David’s shoppers as they visit the destination to fulfil all of their fashion needs.”