Ted Baker announces phased reopening plans

Ted Baker has confirmed that it will reopen 31 of its standalone stores in two phases across June 15 and June 21, along with several additional outlet locations and wholesale concessions.

The fashion retailer will mark its reopening with a new brand campaign with London-based design, illustration and animation studio, Rude Studio, who have created three bespoke artworks using the slogans ‘Nice To See You, To See You Nice’, ‘It’s Good To Be Back’ and ‘Long Time No See’.

The aim of the artwork, which will be rolled out across store windows in six key locations - Regent Street, Liverpool One, Manchester Shambles, Bluewater, Brompton Road and Birmingham Bullring, is to “share positive messages with our customers as they begin to return to our stores,” explained the retailer, as well as to communicate its new health and safety and social distancing policies in an “impactful and fun way”.

The first customers into its 6 key locations will also receive a complimentary screen-printed tote bag featuring one of the three designs.

Ted Baker also noted that it is taking into account its learnings regarding shopper safety in Europe, where most of its retail stores have also reopened.

Images: courtesy of Ted Baker