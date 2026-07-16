Ted Baker continues retail rollout with new Selfridges site

Ted Baker is continuing its return to physical retail, this time with the opening of a second shop-in-shop in Selfridges.

Having previously opened a space in the retailer’s Manchester Trafford store, the British brand has now also launched into Selfridges Birmingham.

The location offers a curated selection of women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle collections in an environment that mirrors Ted Baker’s signature “townhouse-inspired” concept.

The brand’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, said the new store marked another milestone in an ongoing retail growth strategy, pointing to its commitment to “elevated physical experiences”.

Authentic added: “The opening reflects Ted Baker’s continued evolution as it expands its presence across key retail destinations, creating thoughtfully designed spaces that bring the brand’s signature British personality and storytelling to life.”

This latest location reinforces prior speculation that Ted Baker was seeking a return to UK high streets, after the brand fell into administration in 2024.

Since then, Authentic has slowly been building the Ted Baker name back up, establishing new wholesale, distribution and licensing partnerships with third parties across multiple regions.