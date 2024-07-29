'Ted Baker disappears from British high street, closes all stores within three weeks'

Ted Baker is reportedly set to leave the British high street, according to various media reports. The Times learned that the fashion brand wants to close all of its stores in the United Kingdom within three weeks.

The staff were informed of the news on Friday, The Times reports. However, the plans do not seem to be final yet. FashionUnited has asked Ted Baker for more information, but is still waiting for a response.

Ted Baker's UK operations have been in administration since March 2024. A month later, it was announced that the fashion brand would close 11 stores in the UK by April 19. In addition, 25 positions at its head office were also lost 'as a result of necessary cost savings'.

The stores that had already closed their doors were considered 'loss-making' according to the appointed receiver. Closing the stores was seen as a constructive and necessary step to ensure that the company can operate profitably again in the future, the statement said at the time.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.